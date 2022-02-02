Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Upgraded at HSBC

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTTAY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $9.98 on Monday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

