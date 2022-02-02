Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $237.01

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $237.01 and last traded at $237.01, with a volume of 48 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $237.01.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -920.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

