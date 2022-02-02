ConocoPhillips (COP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

COP opened at $91.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.25 and a 200 day moving average of $68.69. The company has a market cap of $120.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $40.90 and a 12 month high of $91.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.04%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ConocoPhillips stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of ConocoPhillips worth $548,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.32.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

