Comparing Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) and Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Hippo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingstone Companies $131.37 million 0.44 $970,000.00 ($0.64) -8.56 Hippo N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A

Kingstone Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.9% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of Hippo shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Hippo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingstone Companies -4.28% -15.39% -4.28% Hippo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kingstone Companies and Hippo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingstone Companies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hippo 0 1 2 0 2.67

Hippo has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 179.07%. Given Hippo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hippo is more favorable than Kingstone Companies.

Summary

Hippo beats Kingstone Companies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

