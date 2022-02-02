Community West Bancshares (CWBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Community West Bancshares has raised its dividend by 42.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Community West Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Community West Bancshares to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBC opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. Community West Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $117.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community West Bancshares will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Community West Bancshares stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Community West Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Community West Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

