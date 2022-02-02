Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Raised by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,154 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,042 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 10.3% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $6,767,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 615.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 38,334 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $50.09. 355,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,293,788. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average of $54.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $228.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

