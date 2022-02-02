Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 66.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,747 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,057,611 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after buying an additional 25,684 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,899,000.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COLL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $623.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.03.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

