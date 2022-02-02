Colicity (OTCMKTS:COLIU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.80. 13,780 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 7,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Colicity by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colicity in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Colicity in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Colicity in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Colicity by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

