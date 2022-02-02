Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,408,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $257,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 25,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of CL opened at $82.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.