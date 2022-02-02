Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Trimmed by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,227 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 152,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,200,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL opened at $81.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.31%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

