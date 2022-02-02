Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Coherent worth $17,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Coherent by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Coherent by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Coherent by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,507,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coherent by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Coherent by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,426,000 after buying an additional 146,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $258.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.33. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.43 and a 52 week high of $270.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). Coherent had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $391.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

