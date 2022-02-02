Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of CDXS stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $20.70. 920,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,544. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -86.25 and a beta of 1.55. Codexis has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $144,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,807,100 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 10.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,414,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 11.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,294,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,971,000 after acquiring an additional 170,085 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 1.6% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 93,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

