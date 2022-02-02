Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s share price traded up 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.94 and last traded at $91.80. 39,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,979,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.18.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $226.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.33 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.82.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total transaction of $9,833,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.31, for a total transaction of $4,086,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 665,355 shares of company stock worth $101,499,494. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Cloudflare by 27.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Cloudflare by 18.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 114,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,143,000 after buying an additional 18,049 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 27.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 104.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 209,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.