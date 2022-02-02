Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 724 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX opened at $118.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.55. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.67 and a 1 year high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.