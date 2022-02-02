Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 3,779 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 559.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PATK. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $72,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 25.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

PATK stock opened at $69.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.18. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.21 and a 12 month high of $98.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day moving average is $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.26%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $319,869.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $856,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PATK shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

