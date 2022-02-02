Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 1,684 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,375,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,060,000 after purchasing an additional 84,079 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 169,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 50,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 20,869 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX opened at $108.15 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $90.31 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

