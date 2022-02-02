Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 2,380 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 1,789.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,300,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,398,000 after acquiring an additional 353,835 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,805,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,602,000 after acquiring an additional 388,063 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,159 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $933,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.76.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $80.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.03.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,773 shares of company stock valued at $901,428. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

