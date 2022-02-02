Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) Short Interest Update

Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the December 31st total of 10,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:CLAS opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Class Acceleration has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $9.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Class Acceleration by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 477,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 110,732 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Class Acceleration by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 407,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Class Acceleration by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 368,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 187,758 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Class Acceleration by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 299,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,893,000. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

