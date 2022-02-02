Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMTG. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Shares of NYSE:CMTG opened at $17.42 on Monday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

