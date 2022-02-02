Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Purchased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) by 18.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,695,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410,678 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $59,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 3,033.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374 in the last quarter. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLVT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Clarivate in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

NYSE:CLVT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,562. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -109.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

