CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CKX Lands stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. CKX Lands has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $22.31 million, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.17.

Get CKX Lands alerts:

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. CKX Lands had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 118.62%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the business of owning land and mineral interests. The firm collects income through its ownership in the form of oil and gas royalties, timber sales and surface payments from its lands. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Surface and Timber. The company was founded on June 27, 1930 and is headquartered in Lake Charles, LA.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for CKX Lands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CKX Lands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.