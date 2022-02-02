Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Releases Earnings Results

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 127.71% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.00. 76,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,385. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $144.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.28.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citrix Systems stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,126 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Citrix Systems worth $82,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTXS shares. William Blair cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.