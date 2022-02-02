Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) from a c- rating to a b rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $14.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 26.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 31,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 114,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

