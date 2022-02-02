Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

CZWI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CZWI stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $156.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 13.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZWI. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 11.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.56%.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.