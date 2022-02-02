Citigroup Upgrades Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) to “Buy”

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $240.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $275.00. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPOT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.21.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $203.62 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $164.41 and a one year high of $387.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after acquiring an additional 25,910 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,915,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

