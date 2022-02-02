Citigroup Inc. Sells 30,734 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 51.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,734 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 239.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $79.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.67. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

