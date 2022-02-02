Citigroup Inc. Sells 139,625 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 139,625 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $367,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincent Milano purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $91,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,100 shares of company stock worth $3,195,930 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.49.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.