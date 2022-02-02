Citigroup Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,471 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $34,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PPBI. Stephens downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.49. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.28. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

