Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 147,306 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,640,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,645,000 after buying an additional 159,253 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth $42,283,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 243.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after buying an additional 859,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 857.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after buying an additional 764,213 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 17.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after buying an additional 116,472 shares during the period. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.94.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $420.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.97 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 55.56%. The business’s revenue was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

