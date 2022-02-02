Citigroup Inc. Acquires 40,487 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 89.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,487 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 23,077 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 114,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMKR. Credit Suisse Group cut Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Sidoti began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AMKR opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.85%.

In other news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $234,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $583,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,025 in the last three months. 58.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

