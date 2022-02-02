Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.65 Per Share

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Ciner Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Ciner Resources has decreased its dividend by 85.0% over the last three years.

Shares of Ciner Resources stock opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ciner Resources has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ciner Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

