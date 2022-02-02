CIBC Lowers Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$68.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$125.00 to C$68.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.72% from the company’s previous close.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$96.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$108.71.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at C$43.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$6.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.54. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of C$33.19 and a one year high of C$165.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$95.57.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

