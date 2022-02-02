Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Short Interest Down 20.3% in January

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 603,400 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 757,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 185,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

CHDN traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.16. The company had a trading volume of 941 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.21. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $175.01 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHDN. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

