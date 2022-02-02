Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2625 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Church & Dwight has raised its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Church & Dwight has a payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Church & Dwight to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD opened at $102.15 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $104.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $9,402,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $28,019,372.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.10.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.