Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $145.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

NYSE:CVX opened at $134.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $259.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron has a 12 month low of $86.53 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 35,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $4,041,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,883 shares of company stock valued at $59,644,645 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,003,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,283 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 4,760.0% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $2,946,000. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 83,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

