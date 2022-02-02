Cheviot Value Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cheviot Value Management LLC lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.34. The stock had a trading volume of 350,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,337,888. The company has a market capitalization of $379.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

