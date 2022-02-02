Cheviot Value Management LLC Grows Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 27.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 52,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 111.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,970,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after buying an additional 1,039,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 15.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 19,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,069. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently -166.64%.

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial cut Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.39.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

