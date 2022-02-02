Cheviot Value Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 1.9% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $229,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 383.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 20.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Fiserv by 12.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 104,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.55. 13,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,938,156. The company has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.23 and a 200-day moving average of $107.24. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.41.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 169,965 shares worth $17,396,853. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.