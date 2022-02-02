Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.42

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and traded as low as $7.84. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 107,767 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $145.07 million, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 52.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.33%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is presently 385.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 92,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 27.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 64.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

