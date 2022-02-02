Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the energy company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th.

Cheniere Energy has a payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cheniere Energy to earn $8.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $115.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $63.27 and a 12-month high of $115.74.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.