Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Chefs’ Warehouse to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CHEF opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

In related news, CEO Christopher Pappas sold 300,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $10,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,452 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.