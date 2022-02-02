Chardan Capital Lowers LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Price Target to $6.00

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LOGC. JMP Securities decreased their target price on LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ LOGC traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,176,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $9.32.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 million. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 964.74% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

