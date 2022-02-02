Centrica (LON:CNA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.08

Centrica plc (LON:CNA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 76.08 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 76.05 ($1.02), with a volume of 3191247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.30 ($1.00).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNA. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.51) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Centrica to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 58 ($0.78) to GBX 75 ($1.01) in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.34) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.21) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 85.67 ($1.15).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 69.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.99. The stock has a market cap of £4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

