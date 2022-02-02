Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the December 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CVCY stock opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 34.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVCY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1,915.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 45.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

