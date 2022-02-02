Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading Down 2.9%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.74. Approximately 115,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,959,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.35.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $288.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $33,846,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 765,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 78,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

