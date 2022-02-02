Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading Down 2.9%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.74. Approximately 115,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,959,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.
CDEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.35.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.
In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $33,846,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 765,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 78,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.
About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
