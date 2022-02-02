Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 540 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $90.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $92.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.93.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.92.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

