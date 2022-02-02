Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter worth $330,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 20.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 23.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 362,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after buying an additional 69,019 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BBN opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $27.12.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

