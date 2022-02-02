Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $715,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of VOT opened at $224.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $198.89 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

