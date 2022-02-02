Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 58 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,844,000 after acquiring an additional 60,042 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 43,650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. UBS Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

UNH stock opened at $468.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $472.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $441.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

