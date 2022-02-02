Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 2,184 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 68.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 302.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000.

IYM stock opened at $134.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.39. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $112.92 and a twelve month high of $144.15.

